KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Kunsan welcomed Pacific Air Forces Command Chief Master Sergeant, Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, to the installation, Dec. 5, 2022.



In his position, Wolfe oversees approximately 48,000 personnel in PACAF, and advises the PACAF commander, Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, on decisions regarding readiness, training, professional development and effective utilization of manning and resources within the major command.



“[Everyone] knows where our aircraft and people are—we’re not doing anything to hide it and we don’t want to,” said Wolfe. “What you’re going to see across the Pacific moving forward are more forces, more forward, more lethal and more persistent.”



During his visit, Wolfe learned about Kunsan’s mission and spoke with our “Wolf Chief”, Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Damian, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, to learn about the biggest challenges and plans when it comes to personnel, training, and modernization.



“It’s an honor having Chief Wolfe and his team come out to understand all of our Airmen’s issues that we face at Kunsan,” said Damian. “We have no better supporter than Chief Wolfe and Gen. Wilsbach.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.07.2022 02:55 Story ID: 434649 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan welcomes CMSgt. Wolfe to the Wolf Pack, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.