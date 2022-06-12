Jones takes over as ‘provider battalion’ senior enlisted advisor

Photo By Chad Menegay | Command Sgt. Maj. Tracy L. Jones (center) passes the colors after having accepted...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Command Sgt. Maj. Tracy L. Jones (center) passes the colors after having accepted responsibility as the 266th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade command sergeant major Dec. 2, 2022, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Mullins Hall, Fort Lee, Va. As the senior enlisted advisor, Jones will advise the commander on various matters such as troop welfare, health, and morale. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Command Sgt. Maj. Tracy L. Jones accepted responsibility as the 266th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade command sergeant major Dec. 2, 2022, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Mullins Hall.



Lt. Col. Kyle A. Smith, the 266th commander, presided over the formalities that included reclaiming the installation colors from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey G. Ricketts and passing them to his successor, Jones.



“As a proven, confident and capable leader, CSM Jones knows the organizations, and he is ready to take the reins as the command sergeant major of the ‘provider battalion,’” Smith said.



The last assignment Jones held was with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, and the Logistics Training Department, Fort Lee, Va.



Jones has deployed five times in support of the Global War on Terrorism, and his awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Development Medal, and an Operation Inherent Resolve Medal to name a few.



During his acceptance speech, Jones, a Goldsboro, N.C., native, said he has been planning for this position over the course of his entire career.



“It really is an honor for me,” Jones said. “My leaders and mentors, NCOs and Soldiers have prepared me.”



Jones said he is looking forward to continuing to build on the excellence and teamwork that Ricketts established.



“The tenure of Command Sergeant Major Ricketts can be described in one word, and that is ‘tremendous,’” Smith said. “In his time in the provider family, he played a key role in supporting efforts across multiple fronts.”



Smith said that over the 27 months that Ricketts was the 266th CSM, Ricketts was responsible for COVID-19 response education, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, coordination with German partners, supporting holiday block leave operations, and the education of thousands of

quartermaster Soldiers among other responsibilities aligned with building relationships and putting people first.



Ricketts, for his outgoing speech, thanked a long list of people who have impacted him positively and who helped accomplish the 266th’s mission of ‘providing’ a safe environment in keeping with the unit’s mission, “to receive, train, and develop sustainment professionals that are fit, disciplined, acculturated and competent in basic combat skills and unique specialties that enable multi-domain and large-scale combat operations.”



Ricketts will be moving on as the post command sergeant major for Fort Belvoir at a date to be determined.