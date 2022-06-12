Petty officer Mix earns EPOQ

Petty Officer 1st Class Abigail Mix, an instructor and storekeeper in the Coast Guard, earned the Enlisted Person of the Quarter award at Training Center Cape May, Nov. 16, 2022.



In her daily job, she leads recruit instruction, teaching a wide array of courses in the 8-week recruit training program as part of the Instructional Systems Branch in the Training Division. Additionally, she handles the Training Division budget.



She said that the personal accomplishments she is most proud of are her time as a mother and watching her kids grow, while her job also gives her the opportunity to watch young men and women transform into responsible, reliable Coast Guard men and women.



“It is truly amazing to watch the transition of incoming recruits as they turn into Coasties,” said Mix. “The faces of their families say it all. It really is an amazing opportunity to work here.”



When asked what she thinks makes a good leader, Mix said it is someone who knows their people and is willing to stand by their people through the good and bad. A good leader never stops learning and asking questions to improve their knowledge base she said. She added she feels like she is a good leader, but as with all people, she is still growing and learning.

In addition to being a mom of three children, Mix also attends online college courses in her spare time.



“It is a struggle at times to maintain work-life balance,” said Mix. “I always try to remember that when I leave the gate I am ‘Mom’, not ‘SK1 Mix.’”

Mix has served in the Coast Guard for more than 10 years, earning numerous personal and team awards. Her previous units included Air Station Atlantic City, Base Kodiak, and Maritime Force Protection Unit Kings Bay.

