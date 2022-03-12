The First Team’s teams own Horse Cavalry Detachment participated in the city of Killeen’s “Holiday Under the Stars” Christmas parade on Dec. 3rd. The parade occurred in Killeen’s historic downtown area on Avenue C and College Street. The event allowed Troopers and leaders from the 1st Cavalry Division the opportunity to increase valued relationships with the surrounding Fort Hood local community.



“It’s a blessing to put smiles on peoples’ faces.” Spc. Andrew Valencia said, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment. “It is always humbling as well.”



The "Holiday Under the Stars" is an annual weekend event featuring a Christmas tree lighting, a five kilometer run, the Christmas parade and many fun activities. This year, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, led the Horse Cavalry Detachment through the parade.



“It’s a really great feeling, I think it’s very important that we show the community we enjoy being involved with them.” Spc. Joshua Werner said, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment.



The city of Killeen created the downtown events division toward the end of 2021 with the goal of hosting at least half a dozen events a year including the "Holiday Under The Stars" Christmas parade. Their main goal is to promote family-friendly events that are diverse in age, culture and fun.



“To see the Horse Cavalry Detachment here with us, it represents the unity in the community.” Debbie Nash-King said, mayor of the city of Killeen. “It represents the partnership and I am very grateful for the 1st Cavalry Division and General Richardson coming out here because we stand behind them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2022 Date Posted: 12.06.2022 18:20 Story ID: 434633 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Team Horse Cavalry Gives Local Community Some Holiday Cheer, by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.