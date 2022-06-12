SLD 45 rolls out a new First Term Airman and Guardian Mentorship Program

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Space Launch Delta 45 rolled out a new pilot First Term Airman/Guardian Course mentorship program on Oct. 13, 2022.



Run by the SLD 45 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility office (DEIA), the Air Force Technical Applications Center DEIA office, and the Space Coast Top 3 council, the program, ‘Everyone Wins with Mentoring,’ offers first term Airmen and Guardians mentorship pairing, guidance, connection, and growth.



“Building an inclusive organizational culture means focusing on engagement and employee development for all team members,” said Perla Brito, SLD 45 director of DEIA. “Mentoring diversity in the workplace not only increases overall equity in advancement, but increases retention by strengthening employee engagement.”



Thirteen Airmen/Guardians were paired up with fifteen mentors to be a sounding board of advice, offer solutions to professional challenges, and provide perspective.



The benefits of this mentorship program include: higher employee satisfaction, immeasurable transfer of knowledge and skills, extended networking and collaboration skills, increased organizational commitment, and improved retention.



Mentees will gain numerous benefits from this program including strengthening confidence, becoming a more effective team member, being more informed of career planning, and many more.



“When I was in technical school, I found myself having more questions than answers when it came to finance, leave, and other Air Force Speciality Codes,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Philip Motsinger, 22nd Surveillance Squadron, scientific applications specialist. “This mentorship program creates a more inviting environment for new members of the military and a direct hotline for answers to questions I didn’t even know to ask.”



Not only will this program benefit new Airmen and Guardians, but mentors can come away from this mentorship with an insight into the mentee’s line of work/organization, improved counseling, coaching, and guidance skills, and sharing experience and knowledge.

“The reason I chose to be a mentor for this program is because I believe I have a lot of valuable experience as a 10-year technical sergeant to pass on to the new generation of Airmen and Guardians,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Myron Lam, 45 Civil Engineer Squadron Geobase noncommissioned officer in charge. “I believe mentorship programs are a great asset to the Air Force and Space Force because they mold young Airmen early in their careers and provide them with insights and experiences from leaders that have gone through the ups and downs in their own careers and provide feedback on what worked and what didn’t work.”



Mentors and mentees meet at least twice a month for thirty minutes over the course of this 4 month program.



“Since this is an approved program at the Professional Development Center (PDC), the plan is to have a mentorship program at every First Term Airmen/Guardian Course— which is every few months,” said Brito. “The program will improve along the way but it is great to get leaders involved and give back to our new Airman/Guardians by sharing what they have learned throughout their careers.”



If you are interested in becoming a mentor for the next class in January 2023, please contact the SLD 45 Director, DEIA at sld45.diversity.council@spaceforce.mil, the AFTAC DEIA Program Manager, or the Top 3 Council at patrick.c_canaveral@us.af.mil.

