Siler City NC Guard Soldiers Deploy

The North Carolina National Guard held a deployment ceremony for the 112th Financial Management Support Detachment of the 113th Sustainment Brigade at the NCNG armory in Siler City, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2022.



The nearly 25 Soldiers will deploy for Operation Inherent Resolve.



"I am nervous, I am proud of him," said Beth Pattman, girlfriend of Spc. Nathan Pope, a Soldier assigned to the detachment.



The crowd of friends, family, community leaders, and fellow Soldiers cheered as the Soldiers marched into the armory at the beginning of the ceremony.



“You (the Soldiers) excelled in training, you have done an amazing job,” said Capt. Corey Richardson, commander of the detachment.



Senior NCNG leaders praised the unit for all the training and drills they accomplished before deploying.



“Thank you, I have great pride and honor in how you have prepared,” said Col. Zaire McRae, commander of the 113th.



Each of the deploying Soldiers received Christmas gifts from the unit leaders and members of the community including Creations2Adoor, a local business.



“It is nice to know there are so many people willing to support us,” said Pattman.



The Soldiers are Financial Management Technicians, they are experts in managing resources, financial operations, auditing and performing payments for units to purchase services and supplies, military pay, overseeing commercial vendors, accounting, and banking operations.



"I am excited, I love this unit and love these people," said Spc. Erin Barrett, a Soldier assigned to the detachment.



This deployment will be the first for about one-third of the unit, most of the Soldiers are veterans of prior deployments with several having multiple deployments during their NCNG career.



"I have been before but this is my first rodeo as a sergeant taking care of people," said Sgt. Jovaun Johnson, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and a leader with the detachment.



The Soldiers will continue to train until a Christmas break later in the month and are scheduled to deploy early next year.



Operation Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables partner forces to secure the lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of enduring security cooperation framework.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.05.2022 15:45 Story ID: 434547 Location: SILER CITY, NC, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siler City NC Guard Soldiers Deploy, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.