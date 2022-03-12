Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the Wing: December 2022 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    Wing Staff:

    Airman 1st Class Kiana Germany – JA

    908th Operations Group:

    Lt. Col. Wilberto Sanchez – 357th Airlift Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group:

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Del Viscovo – 908th Maintenance Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:

    Maj. Erica Griffin – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Corrie Byrd – 908 LRS

    Senior Airman Yasmine Felts – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

    Senior Airman Lorenzo Sorapuru – 25 APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

    Senior Airman Destiny Godbolt

    Airman 1st Class Prince Anane

    Newcomers Graphic

