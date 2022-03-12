Welcome to the Wing: December 2022 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
Wing Staff:
Airman 1st Class Kiana Germany – JA
908th Operations Group:
Lt. Col. Wilberto Sanchez – 357th Airlift Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Anthony Del Viscovo – 908th Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Maj. Erica Griffin – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Corrie Byrd – 908 LRS
Senior Airman Yasmine Felts – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Airman Lorenzo Sorapuru – 25 APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Senior Airman Destiny Godbolt
Airman 1st Class Prince Anane
