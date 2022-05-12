VP-45 Concludes Exercise Malabar 2022

PHILIPPINE SEA – The “World Famous Pelicans” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 participated in exercise Malabar 2022, Nov. 8-14.

Malabar is an annual multi-national maritime exercise designed to progress multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance interoperability, as well as promote cooperation and proficient communication between multiple member nations.

This year, Malabar was hosted by the Japan, and included the navies of Australia, India, and the United States.

VP45’s participation in Malabar 2022 included proficient tactical ASW training, as well as joint warfighting scenarios through five sorties and 23 flight hours for the duration of the exercise. VP-45 was able to gain ASW readiness as well as on-station experience working with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) P-3s and P-1s, Royal Australian Air Force (RAN) P-8As, and Indian Navy P-8Is. Beyond Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force assets, Malabar also enabled interactions with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, JMSDF Escort Flotilla 3, RAN participants HMAS Arunta, HMAS Stalwart, and the submarine HMAS Farncomb, and the Indian Naval ship INS Shivalik.

“Malabar is an incredible opportunity for the MPRA community and VP-45, not only on a professional level, but an individual level,” said Lt. Michel of VP-45. “As a pilot, getting to work with other nations’ flight crews in the planning stage and eventual execution for each event was an exciting challenge and one that required a dedication towards understanding each other’s methods and approach to teamwork. Overall, I was very happy with the way we were able to execute everything on station smoothly, which I think is a testament to the level of cooperation every nation was willing to commit towards.”

Exercise Malabar concluded operations on Nov. 15 to mark the 26th year of multinational collaboration between the United States and other member nations in the Pacific region.

VP-45 is currently on a scheduled deployment in support of U.S. 7th Fleet, conducting routine maritime patrol flights out of Misawa, Japan, to promote regional security for a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Story by Lt. j.g. Brumfield, VP-45 public affairs

