Passion for Teaching Leads to Winning Instructor of the Year Award

Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Boisvert, winner of the Instructor of the Year Award for the 195th Regional Training Institute (RTI) poses for a photograph at the motor pool in Hillsboro, NH on December 3rd. Boisvert, a senior facilitator at the RTI, taught 17 courses, completed more than 100 hours of instruction, and made a significant impact on the students she taught throughout her tenure. Photo by Spc. Kelly Boyer, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment.

How do you describe Leadership? As defined by the Army, Leadership is the activity of influencing people by providing purpose, direction, and motivation, to accomplish the mission and improve the organization.



Every year, to determine who should be recommended for the Instructor of the Year award, the 195th Regional Training Institute (RTI), New Hampshire Army National Guard, evaluates all instructors who teach an Army Training Requirements and Resources Systems Course. During this past year, there were 12 instructors eligible to earn the award.



This year, the winner was Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Boisvert.



Boisvert became an instructor in August of 2021 after nearly 20 years of dedicated service. When asked why, she said her passion for sharing knowledge with others was the driving force.



“I had leaders consistently share their experience and knowledge with me and I had others who didn't,” said Boisvert, senior facilitator with the Multi-functional Training Company, 195th RTI. “I realized the significant impact it made on me and I wanted to ensure I gave that opportunity to other Soldiers. I felt the best way to do that was becoming an instructor.”



Boisvert holds a myriad of titles, among which is the first instructor at the RTI to be certified in the Train-the-Trainer Course (T3) through The Army University. She instructs the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course and part of the Commander/First Sergeant Pre-Command Course. She facilitates the Basic Combatives Course, Tactical Combatives Course, and General Technical Enhancement Course, amongst other assessments.



“Attention to detail, passion, heart, integrity, professionalism, and fear of failure,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Frederick James, enlisted advisor, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, are what contributed to Boisvert’s success.



“[She’s] a one-of-a-kind Soldier that comes around once in a great while,” said James. “She has the ability to become a great Sergeant Major.”



Boisvert was recognized as the instructor who portrays not only adaptability, but also professionalism and noticeable passion towards instructing. Throughout her time as an instructor, she has coordinated 17 courses and completed more than 100 hours of instruction.



Boisvert said she learned her students are not the only ones learning during the course; instructors, including herself, continue to learn from those they teach.



“Just like students have different learning styles, instructors have different teaching styles,” said Boisvert. “At the beginning, learning how to change my teaching style to fit students' learning styles was tough, but having training in resiliency helps you learn to overcome this.”



“All of the courses I teach are not mandatory, [students] are there because they want to be there, so they put 100% effort into learning,” Boisvert said, reflecting on what she feels is one of the best parts of her job. “By the end of the course, you see how they develop, and it is quite rewarding.”



According to her peers and leadership, her most significant contribution was the positive impact she left on her students.



"She is one of the most professional noncommissioned officers I have worked with, particularly when she is in front of a classroom of students,” said Capt. Patrick Randall, administrative officer for 195th RTI. “I don’t think there is a more deserving instructor for the award.”