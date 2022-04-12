127th Wing honors 2022 outstanding airmen of the year

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick | Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, 127th Wing Commander presents the Wing's "2022 Outstanding...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick | Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, 127th Wing Commander presents the Wing's "2022 Outstanding Airmen of the Year," winners (from left): Staff Sgt. Brian Mitchell, non-commissioned officer of the year; Staff Sgt. Jenna Gleason, recruiter of the year; Sr. Master Sgt. Adam Dittenber, representing the 127th Maintenance Group's agile combat employment team, winners of the commander trophy; Capt. Charles DiCiuccio, company grade officer of the year; Staff Sgt. Marina Langenderfer on behalf of first sergeant of the year winner; Staff Sgt. Matthew Jarecki, airman of the year; Master Sgt. Holly LeCluyse, senior non-commissioned officer of the year; Tech. Sgt. Ray Stier, honor guard member of the year; Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, 127th Wing command chief. Winners of the 127th Wing's competition will go on to compete against Michigan Air National Guard airmen at the state level awards, where winners will be elected and announced in August. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick) see less | View Image Page

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.— Command staff and approximately 1,400 members of the 127th Wing convened here to announce this year’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners on Dec. 4, 2022.

“Today we are here to recognize the excellent performance of some of our top Airmen and teams,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. “These Airmen represent the overall performance excellence the 127th Wing continues to deliver.”

The seven individual winners representing the Wing’s top performing Airmen selected from a pool of approximately 24 individuals in seven categories. Final award recipient decisions were based on superior leadership, job performance and overall achievement.

Winners were selected in the following seven categories:

1. Airman of the Year- Staff Sgt. Matthew Jarecki, 127th Mission Support Group

2. Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Staff Sgt. Brian Mitchell, 127th Mission Support Group

3. Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year - Master Sgt. Holly LeCluyse, 127th Air Refueling Group

4. First Sergeant of the Year - Master Sgt. Amanda Held, 127th Medical Group

5. Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Charles DiCiuccio, 127th Maintenance Group

6. Honor Guard Member of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Raymond Stier, 127th Force Support Squadron

7. Recruiter of the Year – Staff Sgt. Jenna Gleason, 127th Mission Support Group

The Commander’s Trophy was awarded to the 127th Maintenance Group’s Agile Combat Employment Team, represented by Senior Master Sgt. Adam Dittenber.

The winners of the Airmen of the Year categories will go on to compete against Michigan Air National Guard Airmen at the state level awards, where winners will be selected and announced in August. State-level winners will go on to compete in the nationwide Outstanding Airmen of the Year competition.