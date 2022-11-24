Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harlem Hellfighters That Are Jersey Devils Meet State Senator

    Thanksgiving Day at Camp Arifjan Zone 6 Dining Facility

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.24.2022

    Story by Spc. Ryan Scribner 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- U.S. Senator Robert “Bob” Menendez met with Soldiers from the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, at a Thanksgiving luncheon held at a Dining Facility, or DFAC, in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 24, 2022.

    He met with the 369th SB Soldiers in his New Jersey constituency, and a multitude of service members from different units.

    Bob said that while being away from his loved ones during the holidays is always difficult, getting to see New Jerseyans serving their country and sacrificing their own time away from family is such a privilege.

    “I travel around the world as the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Ministries, and wherever I go, I always say that we honor our veterans not just on Veterans Day or Memorial Day—which of course we should—but we honor them by how we treat them in their healthcare and how we take care of them after their service,” Bob said. “That is truly how a grateful nation says, thank you very much.”

    Bob has supported national security missions operating out of New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Picatinny Arsenal, 177th Fighter Wing in Atlantic City, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May and Naval Weapons Station Earle.

    New Jersey resident, Col. Peter Fish, surgeon with the 369th SB, said that it is very meaningful to see a congressperson from his home state come out and visit.

    Earlier in the afternoon, Bob served food in the DFAC alongside his team as a way of giving back to service members.

    Major Michael McLean, executive officer from the 369th Special Troops Battalion, said that having a congressperson from one’s home state helps service members navigate being away from home.

    “When another person that is not a service member makes a sacrifice, it sends a good message,” McLean said.

