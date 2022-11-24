The 369th Sustainment Brigade Celebrates Thanksgiving

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army service members forward deployed to Camp Arifjan were treated to a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army service members forward deployed to Camp Arifjan were treated to a Thanksgiving meal at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 24, 2022. U.S. Army leaders at every echelon were on hand and ready to serve Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers and other service members. In attendance were several congressional delegates who also served and spoke with service members, expressing their gratitude for the sacrifice they’ve made being away from their families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – Hundreds of Soldiers from the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, celebrated Thanksgiving and ate at a luncheon held at a Dining Facility, or DFAC, in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 24, 2022.



Col. Seth Morgulas, the commanding officer of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss, command sergeant major for the 369th SB volunteered to serve food to service member patrons of the DFAC as a way of showing their support for their troops.



Morgulas said that he enjoys the opportunity to connect with Soldiers on Thanksgiving because he understands that all service members are making a sacrifice by being away from home during the holidays.



Spc. Rosaline Velez, a supply specialist from the 369th SB, said that not only was the food good but she felt appreciated and cared for during her meal at the DFAC.



Away from her one-year-old, Velez has navigated difficulties during her Kuwait deployment.



“It’s a challenge because the only way to see my baby is through a screen,” Velez said. “But I’ll be able to share some fun memories here today.”



The reasons that service members make sacrifices in the first place are an important way to put military service into perspective, said Morgulas.



“I think holidays like this are a reminder that the time we gave up with our families to serve and protect is time spent ensuring that they have the things they like,” Morgulas said.



Sgt. Victor Akanbong, a wheeled vehicle mechanic from the 369th Special Troops Battalion, said that even though he was away from home, being around friends at a table in the DFAC while surrounded by fellow service members energized him.



“I’m giving things up for my country, but the idea of Thanksgiving brings me home again,” said Akanbong.