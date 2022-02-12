Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event at McCoy's Community Center on Dec. 1, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The event drew dozens of installation community members.

    The event not only included the tree lighting but other holiday activities inside the center.

    The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 17:35
    Story ID: 434414
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    tree lighting
    Fort McCoy
    DFMWR
    Christmas Tree Lighting Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT