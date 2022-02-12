2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

FORT HOOD, TX — 2nd Armored Combat Brigade Team, 1st Cavalry Division, held a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 2 at Cooper Field. Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Campbell relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams. For Campbell, the ceremony also marked the end of a military career spanning nearly 30 years.



“Gen. Powell once said that “the day Soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help them or concluded that you do not care,”” said Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, commander, 2ABCT. “Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell never ever stops leading, and in my time as BLACKJACK 6 I have watched an endless parade of Soldiers coming into my battle buddy’s office.”



The change of responsibility is a relatively simple ceremony, highlighted by Campbell passing the brigade colors to Kirkpatrick, who in turn passed them to Adams, representing his assumption responsibility for the brigade and its Soldiers.



“Campbell’s passion for sharing what it takes to win in combat never waivered,” said Kirkpatrick. “He brought the wisdom of eight deployments in support of some of our nation’s toughest missions, and his own experiences as one of America’s fiercest warriors to every single conversation.”



Campbell first joined the Army in 1993. His time was spent as an infantryman, he served in every leadership position from rifle team leader to command sergeant major. Campbell holds a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Excelsior College and an associates in criminal justice from Troy State.



“BLACKJACK, around here we say live the legend, be the legend,” said Campbell. “They renamed Battalion Ave. to Legends Way because you are the legends.”



After passing the formation to his predecessor, the division held a retirement ceremony to bid farewell to Campbell and his family as he transitions out of the military.



“Troopers there are three things that I will leave you with,” said Campbell. “Be in the right place at the right time with a positive attitude, surround yourself with the right people, and treat each training event like it’s the last bit of training before your country calls for you to pick up your gun and step on the field of battle.”



“The leadership and service Campbell has provided to the BLACKJACK family was truly all in,” said Kirkpatrick. “On behalf of this organization, I can’t thank you enough for your steady hand, passion, wisdom, and rock solid leadership.”



Adams joined the United States Army in 2000, is a native of Iowa, and joined as an armored reconnaissance specialist. He has served in the division for the last eight years and has served in various leadership positions leading to his assumption of responsibility of “BLACKJACK.”



“Command Sgt. Maj. Adams, it is only natural for you to take the next step as BLACKJACK 9,” added Kirkpatrick. “Once again, the Army got it right.”

