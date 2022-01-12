Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A brisk walk for a purpose

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Story by Lt. Col. Allie Scott 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    On a frosty Kentucky morning, a group of Fort Knox volunteers gathered for a great cause, to fill the local Santa’s Workshop with toys for children. U.S. Army Human Resources Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company leaders organized a 1.1-mile toy ruck march to Santa’s Workshop at the local Red Cross on Fort Knox, Dec. 1.

    “Thank you all for making time for these children,” said 1st Sgt. Alyeska Waters, HRC HHC 1st Sgt. “We’re going to march down this block and bring presents for children who otherwise might not have had any.”

    The ruck march started outside the HRC headquarters building, where more than 40 participants gathered from both HRC and Fort Knox Garrison. Volunteers dressed in their festive holiday best and even brought Family members and pets along for the walk. Once at the warehouse, each volunteer dropped their presents in large bins where they will be organized by age and prepared for the holiday season.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
