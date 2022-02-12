Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Luther Eugene Davis

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Staff Sgt. Luther E. Davis, 37th Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron pararescueman.



Davis was from Anderson County, Tennessee and served three tours in Vietnam.



On April 15, 1970, Davis was participating in the rescue of a U.S. Army helicopter in Kon Tum province, South Vietnam. He was wounded early in the fight, and with complete disregard for his personal safety, he continued to deliver extremely accurate suppressive fire from an exposed position in the helicopter. After his helicopter was shot down, he then continued to try to rescue his own crew members even while suffering severe burns over 75% of his body.



He died on May 25, 1970 at 23 years old from wounds suffered in the crash.



Davis is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C., and Davis Manor located at Keesler Air Force Base is named in his honor.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

