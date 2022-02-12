Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Luther Eugene Davis

    Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Luther Eugene Davis

    Courtesy Photo | Courtesy image of Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Luther Eugene Davis. (Courtesy image)... read more read more

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Staff Sgt. Luther E. Davis, 37th Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron pararescueman.

    Davis was from Anderson County, Tennessee and served three tours in Vietnam.

    On April 15, 1970, Davis was participating in the rescue of a U.S. Army helicopter in Kon Tum province, South Vietnam. He was wounded early in the fight, and with complete disregard for his personal safety, he continued to deliver extremely accurate suppressive fire from an exposed position in the helicopter. After his helicopter was shot down, he then continued to try to rescue his own crew members even while suffering severe burns over 75% of his body.

    He died on May 25, 1970 at 23 years old from wounds suffered in the crash.

    Davis is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington D.C., and Davis Manor located at Keesler Air Force Base is named in his honor.

    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 10:05
    Story ID: 434362
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Luther Eugene Davis, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Luther Eugene Davis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fallen Warrior
    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT