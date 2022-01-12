Yuma Proving Ground employee writes sci-fi novel

Courtesy Photo | In late October, Yuma Proving Ground employee Richard Gillmor published a book now...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In late October, Yuma Proving Ground employee Richard Gillmor published a book now being sold on Amazon, titled “Almost Immortal” which centers around vampires living in the future. (Photo credit Amazon) see less | View Image Page

Richard Gillmor served in the U.S. Marines and currently works at Yuma Proving Ground as an information technology specialist, a position he’s held for 18 years.



His team provides live operational video coverage of testing and data so leaders can make real-time decisions. Now, Gillmor can add author to his list of achievements.



In late October he published a book now being sold on Amazon, titled “Almost Immortal” which centers around vampires living in the future.

“I thought, why were all vampire movies always set in Victorian era or current time? It would be kind of cool if you threw it into the future, Apocalypse or Terminator style.”



80’s movies like The Terminator, Alien, and vampire movies he watched as a kid were his inspiration when writing his book. Gillmor started introducing the movies to his teenage son and they played a game called, “what about this” where he would bounce his ideas off his son to get his thoughts. Finally, with his wife Mandie’s encouragement he put those ideas on paper.



“She said just stop talking about it and write a book.”

He wrote a few pages and after his wife’s positive feedback he kept going.



“Most of the time it was after everyone was asleep,” recalls Gillmor. “It ended up being almost like a second job, where whenever I had the opportunity, I was writing.”



Now the ideas just keep coming, especially while doing mindless tasks like mowing the lawn or cleaning, so Gillmor plans to continue writing.



“This book was the first in the series that might be three or four books long. Playing the ‘what about this’ game I got a few ideas, so maybe after a few books in this series I am going to do a few other ones,” said Gillmor. “I’ve got six or seven in my head and on paper.”