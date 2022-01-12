Arzabala nominated to serve as Maneuver Support Center of Excellence senior enlisted leader

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation was nominated to serve as the command sergeant major for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence (MSCoE) on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston nominated Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command to be next MSCoE senior enlisted leader.



A native of El Paso, Texas, Arzabala has served as the command sergeant major for the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command since June 2021.



With Soldiers and U.S. Army stationed across the nation and deployed around the world, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Part of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence trains and educates service members and develops doctrine and capabilities for the U.S. Army CBRN School, U.S. Army Engineer School and U.S. Army Military Police School.



Arzabala began his U.S. Army career at One Station Unit Training on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, 1999. From South Korea to North Carolina, Arzabala has served as a U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldier around the world, including deployments to Iraq and Kosovo.



Arzabala is now returning to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to pass his experience and leadership to the next generation of Soldiers.



Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command, called Arzabala an extraordinary professional and phenomenal leader.



“His ability to lead, care, train and maintain is essential to the 20th CBRNE Command and our Army,” said Hood. “His character, competence and commitment along with his ability to serve in positions of greater responsibility made this achievement possible. I am confident he will continue to make a difference in TRADOC at the MSCoE.”

