3rd Infantry Division 2022 Marne Week Gate Memorialization Ceremony

FORT STEWART, GA – The 3rd Infantry Division conducted a gate memorialization ceremony renaming gates two, four, seven and eight in honor of Sgt. Leroy Mendonca, Sgt. 1st Class John Marshall, Col. Lionel McGarr and Pfc. John Barkley, here on Dec. 1, 2022.



The ceremony was held at Cashe Garden, Fort Stewart, Ga. as part of Marne Week celebrations to honor the contributions each Dogface Soldier gave to the Division.



Gate two is renamed after Sgt. Leroy Mendonca, who served in the Korean War under the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID. Mendonca distinguished himself after his outnumbered platoon was ordered to withdraw, he voluntarily remained in an exposed position to protect his fellow Soldiers. Even after exhausting all of his ammunition and hand grenades, he continued to fight the enemy by clubbing them with his rifle. It was estimated his actions accounted for 37 enemy casualties and saved countless lives of his fellow Soldiers.



Gate four is renamed after Sgt. 1st Class John Marshall, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom under the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID. Despite being one of the oldest Soldiers in his brigade, he took the lead during a scout convoy mission tasked to protect a fuel and ammunition convoy that was headed for Baghdad. Marshall placed his vehicle in the front of the formation after being asked by a fellow Soldier how they should arrange the scout’s vehicles. During the convoy mission, Marshall’s vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. His scout team was a large part in the mission's success, delivering mission-critical supplies such as fuel and ammunition during the second Thunder Run.



“I would like to thank the leadership for reaching out to my family for today’s ceremony,” said

Ms. Jennifer Marshall, daughter of Marshall. “I’m very proud of my father for his years of service and all of his sacrifices.”



Gate eight will be renamed after Pfc. John Lewis Barkley, who served in World War l under Company K, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID. While being stationed in an observation post in Cunel, France, half a kilometer away from the German line, Barkley repaired a captured enemy machine gun and mounted it to a disabled French tank. Shortly after, the enemy launched a counterattack prompting Barkley to use the repaired machine gun to break up the attack, killing and wounding a large number of enemy troops. Only a few minutes later, the enemy launched another counterattack. Despite his tank receiving direct fire, Barkley continued to fire at the enemy, breaking up the attack and allowing our Soldiers to gain control of Hill 25.



Gate seven is renamed after Col. Lionel McGarr, who served in World War ll as the commander of the 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID from October 1943 until December 1944. From there he became the acting assistant division commander of the 3rd ID from December 1944 until January 1945, and again commander of the 30th Infantry Regiment until May 1945. Throughout his long Army career, McGarr served in World War ll, the Cold War, the Korean War and the start of the Vietnam War.



“On behalf of my sister and myself, we wish to express our great appreciation for this recognition of my father and dedicating gate seven in his name, he would be greatly honored,” said Jennifer Marshall, daughter of McGarr. “The 3rd Infantry Division was very dear to him. The men who fought along his side had a special bond that lasted a lifetime.”



Marne Week is a time to bring together current Dogface Soldiers, Veterans, Family members and the community through competitions and events. The week promotes esprit de corps and celebrates Marne history.