DES bringing Santa to Fort Lee housing areas

Courtesy Photo | Santa waves at youngsters in the Fort Lee housing areas during a previous Directorate of Emergency Services Holiday Parade. (Fort Lee File Photo)

FORT LEE, Va. – Directorate of Emergency Services personnel will escort Santa Claus through installation housing areas Sunday, Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. alongside Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog during its traditional Santa Run.



Community members will hear emergency vehicle sirens as Santa approaches each destination on post.



“We are proud to continue this fun and festive holiday tradition,” said DES Sgt. Maj. Alain Nadeau, “and we hope that everyone enjoys this opportunity to see Santa, who is very generous to allot time out of his busy schedule to pay us a visit. It is our distinct pleasure to present this event each year.”



Part of caring for the community, Nadeau said, is reminding everyone that DES and the command want the community to ‘think safety’ during the holiday break.



“That means being aware of any risks that can lead to accidents, injury or loss of property in the home or out on the road,” he elaborated. “Our presence during this event offers that subtle reminder.”



The Santa escort team will not travel through every street in the Fort Lee housing community, so please refer to the map for the best locations to see Santa. Bus stop locations by number are identified throughout the route.



An overview of the route and estimated drive-thru times is as follows: Jackson Circle, 5:30-5:45 p.m.; Jefferson Terrace, 6-6:15 p.m.; Harrison Villa, 6:15-6:30 p.m.; Madison Park, 6:30-6:45; Monroe Manor, 6:45-7 p.m.; Adams Chase, 7-7:15 p.m.; and Washington Grove, 7:15-7:30 p.m.



The Santa Run may cause brief traffic delays, as the procession crosses or travels along primary roadways. Motorists are asked to be patient and not take unnecessary risks like attempting to pass the convoy unless directed to do so by police.



Furthermore, post residents should closely monitor their children as the procession passes through the housing areas. Do not allow youngsters to run toward moving emergency vehicles and remind them to look both ways before crossing any streets to get a closer look at the activities.



Interviews with Santa and his DES Elves will be livestreamed on the Fort Lee Police Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortLeePolice. Any schedule changes due to weather will be shared via this page. For more information, contact the Provost Marshal’s Office at (804) 734-7400.