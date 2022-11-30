688th Cyberspace Wingman, Choctaw tribal member celebrates heritage

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Sharon Lucas, Deputy Commander, 26th Network Operations Squadron and a member of the...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | Sharon Lucas, Deputy Commander, 26th Network Operations Squadron and a member of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma poses for a photo during her deployment to Afghanistan. Throughout the month of November the DoD, the U.S. Air Force and Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) have held multiple observance to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. The DoD honors the storied legacy of American Indians and Alaska Natives who have contributed greatly to our national defense from the Revolutionary War to present-day missions. see less | View Image Page

As the month of November comes to a close we would like to recognize one of our Wingman, Sharon Lucas who is the Deputy Commander, 26th Network Operations Squadron and a member of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma.



The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian nation in the United States, with over 200,000 tribal members and more than 11,000 employees. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma.

The Choctaw Nation’s reservation covers nearly 11,000 square miles in southeastern Oklahoma.



Lucas, who was raised in Georgia can trace her roots back to the force journey of her great grandmother who traveled on the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma. Her Tribe is the third largest Indian Nation in the U.S.



Lucas, is celebrating her 35th year as a government civilian. She started her civil service right out of college as a Palace Acquire intern. She also achieved her Master’s degree from the Air Force institute of Technology in Software Engineering.



Lucas celebrates her Choctaw heritage and role in the communication world as a linkage to the code talkers who spoke Choctaw.



19 young Choctaw soldiers were the first to use their native language to confuse the enemy, making a marked difference in the outcome of World War I.



October and November are harvesting seasons for Lucas and her family. Her husband is a fulltime farmer. As a family they manage 1200 acres of land growing cotton, corn and peanuts. They also raise cattle. Lucas takes two weeks each year to help with the harvest—agriculture runs deep in her roots.



Lucas said that everywhere she goes she always takes an opportunity to tell people about her identity even if it is just about the agricultural side.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force, learn about her impact and check out some photos from throughout her career.



What roles have you taken on as Air Force Civilian?



I’ve had seven different career fields because of our farm—located in Georgia---I couldn’t move. I have worked in programming, networking, architecture, worked as a system application branch chief and the director of financial management where I helped develop the reserve pay systems. I also worked on the Defense travel system migration. I also deployed for 18 months as a financial and human resource personnel.



We implemented an identification card and pay roll system to tie Afghan soldiers to personal records and help them develop their own pay and personnel systems while implementing human resource principles. I also ended up being a senior advisor to the general over personnel and administration.

I was around when we had just started installing main frames for bases. I was the program manager for 42 bases and bought the components.



I’ve been involved in a lot of consolidations and large system development over the years. Watching everything evolve. The network is constantly evolving---every function needs it. Cyber keeps the network operations and systems running.

At the 26th NOS we are responsible Operating and maintaining the DoD Information Network and conducting Cyberspace Operations across the Air Force Enterprise Network boundary, delivering cyber surety, availability and maneuverability through the employment of the AF Intranet Control cyber weapon system.

Why is it important to raise awareness about Native American Heritage Month?

People really need to understand the true history behind Native American Heritage. Each tribe has a different history. Wherever a base or camp are located could be on reservation land. It’s important to understand the people around you and why they are there. Good community relations are important. You never know when something may come up and a tribal member could be an asset to a campaign.

Are there ways that you integrate your cultural background into your day to day missions?

You know, what is cool is that the first communication warriors—the code talkers---spoke Choctaw. I am in Cyber now and it feels kind of cool to have that linkage. The Choctaw recently have opened a new Cultural Center dedicated to the code talkers of World War I.

I try to stay connected. I deployed to Afghanistan as a senior civilian for 18 months. I acted as an advisor and was able to offer a unique perspective as a member of a tribe. Afghans are tribal based which means I can relate in some way using my background.

It came in handy and I advised senior officials with the ministry of the interior that there were stove pipes of power. I advised that to get across to them there were things we had to work together on to get things done. Knowing the reason and regions the tribes were from and why they were like that allowed me to advise from their standpoint.

Similar to when the Chicsaw were integrated with the Choctaw and there were misunderstandings of who the land was given too. Through intermingling and relationship building we were able to resolve things and get along.

How do you celebrate your heritage?

I attend festivals on Indigenous peoples day and makes sure I visit my tribe to make sure I stay connected at least twice a year.

If you have local indigenous events or historical sites near you at a duty station I encourage you to see them and learn about the local tribes.

I wish people had more awareness of how important it is that we know where everyone comes from culturally and how values all come into play.

It is important to educate on just how many tribal personnel there are, what they’ve overcome and what they still face. Natives are still fighting stereotypes.

The challenges and sacrifices of losing land--- we all have a a story if you just listen to it.