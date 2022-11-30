Food Voucher Program helps bring food to families for Christmas

Photo By Monica Wood | Ken Lewis, Financial Readiness Program manager, Army Community Service, holds a $50...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Ken Lewis, Financial Readiness Program manager, Army Community Service, holds a $50 Food Voucher card, which will be available for Soldiers and family members who have a financial need, to be used to purchase groceries at the commissary for Christmas dinner. Financial advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 through 9, at the Community Activities Center, 6045 Sheridan Road. see less | View Image Page

For those Soldiers with families who are trying to figure out how to cover the cost of gifts while putting food on the table, Army Community Service has the Food Voucher Program.



Vouchers are available from the Community Center at 6045 Sheridan Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 – 9 in the Community Center at 6045 Sheridan Road.



The Food Voucher Program is open to any active-duty Soldier or family member with dependents that has a financial need, said Ken Lewis, Financial Readiness Program manager, Army Community Service.



“The voucher is worth $50 and must be used at the commissary,” said Lewis. “The nice thing about a voucher is you can buy any food you want for the holidays.”



According to Lewis, there are two ways to get the food vouchers. One is a referral from your commander or first sergeant who write a memorandum to ACS. The second way to get a food voucher is to stop by the Community Activities Center between Dec. 5-9 and a financial counselor will discuss it with the Soldier or family member.



“The Toys for Kids program is also located in the building and for those families in financial need they can get toys for their kids and also get a voucher for Christmas dinner for the whole family,” said Lewis. “You can come by and one of our financial advisors will sit down and discuss the situation with you and you’ll probably walk out with a food voucher.”



For more information on the Food Voucher Program, call 580-442-4916.