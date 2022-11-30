DNI HAINES VISITS ONI FOR STRATEGIC BRIEFINGS

Courtesy Photo | Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Director of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Director of Naval Intelligence Vice Adm. Jeff Trussler, and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray met at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on November 23 to receive a series of briefings on critical issues in the maritime arena. see less | View Image Page

On November 23, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the National Maritime Intelligence Center to discuss critical issues in intelligence with Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI).



“It was a privilege to show DNI Haines so much of the incredible work that ONI is doing each and every day to prepare her and other national decision-makers with deep knowledge of our adversaries and strategic competitors,” said Studeman. “Because of our dedicated workforce, the DNI and others in the Intelligence Community know that ONI will always be ready where and when it counts to provide world-class intelligence around the clock.”



DNI Haines was joined by Director of Naval Intelligence Vice Adm. Jeff Trussler and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray as they received a series of briefings showcasing ONI's unique capabilities and its strategic impacts across the world.