Called Upon Again

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Army National Guard Headquarters Headquarters Detachment, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, and 1986th Contingency Contracting Team held a deployment ceremony at Concord High School on Apr. 2 to honor their upcoming mobilizations overseas.



As the 39th Army Band played a welcoming tune, family and friends entered the gymnasium to participate in the time-honored tradition of a supportive send-off for the more than 130 service men and women who will be deploying soon. The 197th will be supporting areas of operation including Jordan, Syria, Qatar, and Kuwait, as they become the Field Artillery Headquarters for the U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM). The 1986th will be planning, coordinating, and executing contract support activities for CENTCOM in Kuwait.



Honorable Governor Christopher T. Sununu spoke highly of the call to service in New Hampshire and thanked the men and women of the 197th and 1986th, many of whom provided COVID-19 pandemic relief support in the state, during the past two years, for what they are willing to do for our state and the country.



“To be here today, it’s an absolute honor because many of these individuals were at the vaccine sites, at hospitals, providing internal relief in the state when we needed them,” said Sununu. “Now we ask them for more, and there’s nothing that these individuals won’t do when called upon.”

Sununu added, “When we need something done, the men and women of the New Hampshire Army National Guard are always there.”



Col. Davis Ulricson, 197th FAB Commander, spoke of the deployment team's hard work to prepare over the past year.



“We trained long and hard over the past year, and this training has made the team exceptional,” said Ulricson. “After seeing the team in action at our command post exercise at Fort Drum a few weeks ago, I am confident that the team we have built is ready to be the senior Headquarters Field Artillery in the Middle East.”



The commander took time to explain the importance of their mission. He added that he will have soldiers distributed throughout the area of operation, providing technical and tactical warfighting skills.



“We will provide a forward presence in the Middle East, ready to plan, synchronize, and conduct combined joint and multinational fires supporting the United States Central Command,” said Ulricson. “Our mission is to protect critical sites and the allied forces in the region with our radar systems. This is not going to be an easy mission.”



It can be difficult for families to hear the realities of what their loved ones might be dealing with overseas. Pfc. Bailey Vashon, a new member of HHD, graduated from Advanced Individual Training only two days ago. The 19-year-old from Plymouth, NH, expressed her excitement about the opportunity to serve her country and do the job that she loves during this deployment.



“I’m so excited. I got the call that we were deploying while I was at school and was pumped the whole time,” said Vashon. “Just being thrown into my job, being able to actually exercise what I learned at school and apply it, it’s so exciting.”



Her father, Steve Vashon, expressed apprehension about his daughter leaving again so quickly but felt comfort in knowing that the team would take care of her.



“We are extremely proud of her and obviously nervous about her being in the Middle East,” said Vashon. “I’m proud that she’s part of this unit and is going with this team.”



“They have a great reputation, and she will be well taken care of,” added Vashon.



Deployment ceremonies are also a way to honor the families of soldiers preparing to leave home. As friends and families cheered for their loved ones, they also heard many messages of support and thanks for their willingness to sacrifice time with their soldiers for the good of the country.



U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan spoke of the strong and proud tradition of taking care of each other and recognized how difficult the time away from their families will be.



“I want to take a moment to thank your families, your loved ones, and your friends as well,” said Hassan. “To the children who are here today, thank you for sharing your moms and dads with your state and your country. They are doing really, really important work.”



Staff Sgt. Chad Kelble, a radar operator with HHD, stood holding his two-year-old son as his four-year-old daughter held his hand. This is Kelble’s second deployment but his first since children.



“He doesn’t understand that I’m leaving, but she does,” said Kelble. “I hope it will be easier when they’re this age, and they won’t really remember me being gone.”



Samantha Harvey-Dinan, spouse of 1st Sgt. Kevin Harvey said that while this is not his first deployment, this is their first as a family.



“I didn’t cry today, so that’s good, said Harvey-Dinan. “We’ve gotten most of that out of the way by now. I know that he loves his job very much and always has.”



“I am excited for him in that sense, but we will miss him so much, “she added.



The send-off was filled with pride and gratitude as honored guests commended the bravery and sacrifice of service men and women and their families. Congressman Chris Pappas sent well wishes and prayers of a safe return as the 197th and 1986th as they prepare to depart.



“New Hampshire is so proud of the men and women of the New Hampshire Army National Guard,” said Pappas. “The people of New Hampshire stand with them and will provide whatever support we possibly can as we wait to welcome them home safely.”