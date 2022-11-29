U.S., Japan Hold Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell Opening Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. SUZUKI Yasuhiko, vice chief of staff, Japan Joint Staff and Lt. Gen. Ricky...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. SUZUKI Yasuhiko, vice chief of staff, Japan Joint Staff and Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, U.S. Forces Japan, perform a ceremonial ribbon cutting during the U.S.-Japan Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell (BIAC) opening ceremony at the USFJ headquarters on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 29, 2022. The U.S.-Japan BIAC functions to jointly analyze and process information gathered from assets of both countries in support of mutual security and cooperation. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, U.S. Forces Japan, and Lt. Gen. SUZUKI Yasuhiko, vice chief of staff, Japan Joint Staff, co-hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Bilateral Intelligence Analysis Cell (BIAC) at Yokota Air Base, Nov. 29, 2022.



The U.S.-Japan BIAC functions to jointly analyze and process information gathered from assets of both countries in support of mutual security and cooperation. The BIAC will support informed decision making by defense leaders of both countries.



“The BIAC exemplifies the evolution of shared Japan-U.S. defense initiatives as a result from our shared mutual security interests,” Rupp said during the ceremony. “As the regional threats have increased, so too has the imperative for more cooperation.”



The standing up of the BIAC marks the first real time information sharing capability between the JSDF and U.S. Forces.



The mission of those assigned to the BIAC, according to SUZUKI, is “to analyze information gathered by Japan-U.S. information gathering assets, including the MQ-9 deployed at Kanoya Air Base.”



SUZUKI went on to showcase the larger security context at the time of the BIAC opening ceremony.



“The establishment of this organization further strengthens the persistent monitoring posture against the unusual actions in the areas surrounding Japan, and contributes to the deterrence of provocative actions and unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion in the region,” SUZUKI said.



Rupp reiterated the continued importance of U.S.-Japan Alliance.



“In conclusion, the U.S. and Japan offer the greatest stabilizing force in the Western Pacific. The BIAC ensures strategic readiness by enhancing mutual threat understanding,” Rupp said.