Vice Adm. Kitchener Serves Thanksgiving Meal aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2022) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, a native of Trumbull, Connecticut, Kitchener’s wife Sharon, Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski, and Executive Officer Capt. Brian Holmes serve Thanksgiving dinner to the crew and their families aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 24, 2022. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Finney) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), his wife Sharon, and CNSP Force Master Chief Greg S. Carlson joined the crew of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.



Kitchener and his wife stationed themselves on the Boxer mess line alongside Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski and Executive Officer Capt. Brian Holmes. Donning chef coats, they served more than 200 meals—and holiday cheer—to Sailors, Marines, and their families.



“Working next to a 3-star admiral is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Culinary Specialist Seaman Jesse Bartle. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and the time I got to spend with the crew this Thanksgiving.”



The culinary specialists aboard Boxer prepared 15 roasted tom turkeys, 10 honey-glazed hams, six whole roasted pigs, and one slow-roasted steamship round, in addition to the traditional fixings, pies, and desserts.



“This is one of the best Thanksgiving meals hosted by a naval ship I’ve been to,” said Kitchener, who came aboard to demonstrate his appreciation for both the crew and their loved ones.



While meals were being served and enjoyed, Carlson headed to the scullery, washing dishes alongside food service attendants.



From ordering and serving the food to clean up, it takes a dedicated team to execute a Thanksgiving meal, and the crew of Boxer was fortunate to have extra help this year from Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://dividshub.net/ussboxer/



Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ussboxer/



Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer/