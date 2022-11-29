CYBER SNAPSHOT: Spc. Derico Coggins

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Derico Coggins (left) and Spc. Devin Gonzalez of 1st Information Operations...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Derico Coggins (left) and Spc. Devin Gonzalez of 1st Information Operations COmmand, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, train on hand signals during the Army’s first Best Squad Competition, at Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct 2, 2022. (Photo by Spc. James B. Paxson) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: West Point, Miss.

Military Occupational Specialty: Information Technology (IT) Specialist (MOS 25B)

Unit: 2nd Information Operations (IO) Battalion, 1st IO Command

Duty title: Senior Information Technology Specialist

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Member of the 1st IO squad that won the 2022 Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad Competition and competed in the U.S. Army level 2022 Best Squad Competition

-- Earned CompTIA SEC+ (Computing Technology Industry Association Security +) certification

-- Earned a wavier for promotion to the rank of specialist



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO TEAMS:

“What I like about being part of the Army Cyber and 1st IO Teams is that I get to learn how to work as a cohesive team in a professional environment.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS EXPERIENCE WITH ARMY CYBER AND 1st IO HAVE HELPED BUILD HIS CAREER AND SKILLS:

“I feel that my experience with Army Cyber and 1st IO has helped me grow as a young Soldier and is also helping me develop into becoming a good leader. I get the opportunity to get hands-on experience and work towards getting new certifications while learning new skills in the IT and cyber field.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT ARMY CYBER:

“What can be challenging about Army Cyber is the continuous learning. Things constantly change in the cyber world and the knowledge that you obtain when learning how to do a certain job -- the process -- can change in a matter of two to five years.”



ON HOW HE CHALLENGES HIMSELF IN HIS CYBER PURSUITS AND AS A SOLDIER:

“I challenge myself to work hard toward reaching my full potential as a Soldier by doing what it takes to be a good leader. I strive to always be a professional and to also be technically and tactically proficient when fulfilling my duties.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO SOMEONE WHO IS CONSIDERING AN ARMY CYBER CAREER:

“If you are looking for a career path that has a diverse range of jobs in the field with the opportunity to always learn new skills, an Army Cyber career is the way to go.”



-----



