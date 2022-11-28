Defense Warrior Care Program Presents Special Recognition Awards to DFAS Retired & Annuitant Pay

Photo By Shannon Bradford | Kelly Ammerman (fourth from right), USSOCOM Warrior Care Program director and Noel...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Bradford | Kelly Ammerman (fourth from right), USSOCOM Warrior Care Program director and Noel Hike (fifth from left), VA/DOD Liaison for the Department of Veterans Affairs to the Warrior Care Program presented special recognition awards to DFAS Retired & Annuitant Pay. see less | View Image Page

CLEVELAND – November 28, 2022 - The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Warrior Care Program presented awards to the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Retired & Annuitant Pay mission area earlier this month for “unwavering support of the Warrior Care Program and the warriors and families it serves.”



“DFAS Retired & Annuitant Pay is a force multiplier in our mission to care for SOF (Special Operations Forces) Service Members and their families.” said Kelly Ammerman, USSOOCM Warrior Care Program director. “Their partnership and dedication makes a difference every day to the people we serve.”



The Warrior Care Program (Care Coalition) was established in 2005 to provide SOF wounded, ill, or injured service members and their families advocacy after life-changing events in order to navigate through recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration as quickly as possible, strengthening SOF readiness.



“We are honored to partner with the USSOOCM Warrior Care Program to assist these service members and their families,” said Julie Burandt-Partin, DFAS Retired & Annuitant Pay director. “I’m proud that our team shows its dedication by going above and beyond to care for those who served.”



“One of the SOF truths is people are more important than hardware,” said Ammerman. “And that’s certainly the case with the great public servants we recognize today.”



Noel Hike, VA/DoD Liaison for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to the Warrior Care Program, also presented a special thank you to Burandt-Partin, recognizing the special partnership between DFAS Retired & Annuitant Pay and the VA in supporting this important program.



Background:

DFAS Retired & Annuitant Pay is responsible for over $50 billion in pay and close to 20 million pay-related transactions annually for approximately three million retired military service members, survivors and beneficiaries.