Exchange’s Buy Online, Pick Up in Store Options Serve Shoppers This Holiday Season

DALLAS – Military shoppers can plan for the holidays with added convenience when placing orders in advance with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s buy online, pick up in store and curbside services.



Authorized shoppers with in-store shopping privileges, including service-connected disabled Veterans and Department of Defense civilians, can visit ShopMyExchange.com to find military-exclusive deals on gifts for the entire family. For more savings, shoppers can check out the Exchange’s weekly digital ads.



To start a pickup order, shoppers can go to ShopMyExchange.com, select items on their shopping list, choose the “Pick Up in Store” option, select their Exchange store and submit their order for pickup. Orders can be picked up at the customer service area at participating Exchange main stores. Shoppers can also opt for curbside pickup at select stores.



“The Exchange is all in to give shoppers added value, which also means saving time this holiday season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Military shoppers skip the checkout lines with these easy and convenient services.”



To find a list of participating stores offering curbside pickup, visit ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery/curbside-pickup.



