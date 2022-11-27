Newark, New Jersey Native, and New NTAG San Antonio’s Chief Recruiter Reenlists into the United States Navy

Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 21, 2022) Recently Naval Counselor...... read more read more Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 21, 2022) Recently Naval Counselor Senior Chief Petty Officer (NCCS) Alterik Greene joined Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio to serve as the command’s Chief Recruiter. One of the first orders of business was Greene reenlisting into the United States Navy, so in the presence of NTAG San Antonio members, Greene made the commitment to continue a Naval career spanning over 26 years by raising his right and reciting the Oath of Enlistment lead by NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (November 21, 2022) Recently Naval Counselor Senior Chief Petty Officer (NCCS) Alterik Greene joined Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio to serve as the command’s Chief Recruiter. One of the first orders of business was Greene reenlisting into the United States Navy, so in the presence of NTAG San Antonio members, Greene made the commitment to continue a Naval career spanning over 26 years by raising his right and reciting the Oath of Enlistment lead by NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, CDR Stephanie Simoni.



During the ceremony, CDR Simoni presented Greene with two tokens, one being the current Command Coin.



Green closed out the moment of recognition with his thoughts of joining NTAG San Antonio and words of encouragement. “You know, when you go to a new duty station, you tend to be a little nervous, but with all of the talented people in the room and throughout this command, I felt good coming here,” said Greene. “I feel like us getting to the top is an easy task.”





NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.





