Photo Essay: Army Reserve 461st Engineer Company training operations at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 461st Engineer Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, are shown working on a troop project and hold training scenarios Nov. 1, 2022, at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 461st, an Army Reserve unit based in Fargo, N.D., was among many Army engineer units to work on the troop project in 2022 at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects.



The 461st was also completing training requirements at Fort McCoy to be ready for a future deployment.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



