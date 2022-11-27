Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Army Reserve 461st Engineer Company training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 461st Engineer Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, are shown working on a troop project and hold training scenarios Nov. 1, 2022, at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 461st, an Army Reserve unit based in Fargo, N.D., was among many Army engineer units to work on the troop project in 2022 at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects.

    The 461st was also completing training requirements at Fort McCoy to be ready for a future deployment.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2022
    Date Posted: 11.27.2022 01:42
    Story ID: 433995
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Army Reserve 461st Engineer Company training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

