Photo Essay: 411th Engineer Company equipment deployment by rail movement at Fort McCoy, Part VIII

Railcars that were loaded by Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company with military vehicles and equipment are shown Nov. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Overall the company loaded 128 items on to railcars over the multi-day rail movement at the installation to deploy the equipment eventually to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Five personnel with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) assisted with the rail movement and its coordination. The 411th is the latest of many units over the last decade to hold rail movements at Fort McCoy. As a matter of fact, for the many decades of Fort McCoy's existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. And it's a capability that will continue, Fort McCoy LRC officials said. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as for moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. The 411th is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Railcars that were loaded by Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 411th Engineer Company load railcars with military vehicles and equipment are shown Nov. 7, 2022, at the rail yard at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Overall, the company loaded 128 items on to railcars over the multi-day rail movement at the installation to deploy the equipment eventually to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



Five personnel with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) assisted with the rail movement and its coordination. The 411th is the latest of many units over the last decade to hold rail movements at Fort McCoy.



As a matter of fact, for the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. And it’s a capability that will continue, Fort McCoy LRC officials said.



During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as for moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation.



The 411th is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



