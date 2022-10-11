USS Tripoli Visits Tasmania

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



HOBART – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in Hobart, Tasmania for a scheduled port visit Nov. 10, 2022.

Tripoli demonstrated the Navy’s dedication to reaffirming relations with Tasmania by hosting a tour and reception for members of the Tasmanian Parliament and local news media.

The tour took reporters through the vehicle stowage area, hangar bay and flight deck, where subject-matter experts explained their roles and responsibilities aboard Tripoli.

"I was very impressed by their professionalism and their curiosity about the aircraft, flight operations, and the experiences of being a Sailor,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Juan Deltoro, from Aurora, Illinois.

In addition to hosting government officials and news media, the crew also took the unique opportunity to explore Tasmania. Tripoli’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team organized tours to give Sailors a chance to experience local culture.

“It was so fun to get so see the animals in Australia, and particularly in Tasmania, especially the Tasmanian devils,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Samuel Asbury. “Going to the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary was a once in a lifetime experience.”

Port visits are a valuable opportunity for the U.S. Navy to strengthen relationships with partners and allies around the world and learn more about their vibrant cultures. The visit to Hobart provided Tripoli a rare opportunity to experience a part of the world many Sailors may never see.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.



