AMC leadership looks to the future during visit to MacDill AFB

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Team MacDill welcomed Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, for a base tour Nov. 22, 2022.

The tour highlighted the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s role in AMC’s mission and how it might change on the road to Exercise Mobility Guardian, set to take place in 2023 in the Pacific.

“The 6th ARW has an incredibly important part to play in today’s warfighting,” said Minihan. “As the advancement of the pacing challenge accelerates change, the 6th ARW conducted a capstone exercise back in August which proved that 72-hours of continuous air refueling operations can be accomplished in a simulated contested theatre. We can use this knowledge to ensure combat success in any future conflicts.”

Throughout the two-day tour, the AMC command team visited the 6th Security Forces Squadron Marine Patrol unit, 6th Maintenance Group, 6th ARW Bolt Cell, and held an all call with the 50th and 91st Air Refueling Squadrons.

“It means a lot to us that the AMC command team is able to come and speak with our unit,” said Master Sgt. Juan Romero, the flight superintendent with the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “AMC’s leadership has done a great job in incorporating the idea of ACE, along with a clear vision for the future of AMC.”

The 6th Air Refueling Wing looks forward to the upcoming transition from the KC-135 Stratotanker to the KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, which will require new infrastructure, training mechanisms and organizational structure around the base.

“My biggest takeaway is how confident I am in the future of our Air Force after speaking and meeting with our Airmen,” Minihan said. “Their dedication, creativity and innovation are truly impressive. It will play a huge role in the upcoming challenges that the Department of Defense may face.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2022 Date Posted: 11.23.2022 18:01 Story ID: 433959 Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC leadership looks to the future during visit to MacDill AFB, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.