LAAFB Airmen and Guardians team up with the LA Lakers for Veterans Day, 2022

On Nov. 2 and Nov. 11, Space Systems Command and Space Base Delta 3 service members participated in basketball clinics with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto Arena in downtown LA. Led by a variety of Lakers legends such as Robert Horry, Michael Cooper, and James Worthy, the event, ‘Hoops for Troops,’ consisted of basketball drills and team-building exercises to bolster physical and mental resilience and increase unit morale and cohesion. Participants and their guests were also invited to a same-day evening basketball game.



Created in 2015, the LA Lakers’ ‘Hoops for Troops’ gives military members a chance to blow off some steam and create memories with their fellow service members. Participation in these activities was not only a novel experience for troops in attendance, but it also provided their friends and family with a unique opportunity to directly cheer on their men and women in uniform.



“The goal is to bring the team together,” said Space Base Delta 3’s Tech. Sgt. Brian Williams. “I try to motivate and help others out because once you notice that someone’s cheering you on, it pushes you to put in a little more than you thought you could initially.”



Williams was one of 100 service members stationed at the Los Angeles Air Force Base that participated in ‘Hoops for Troops,’ 2022. Such as team sports programs, military units rely on positive interpersonal relationship dynamics to succeed. The unit’s overall effectiveness relies on healthy interactions at the individual level so when it’s time to execute tasking orders, it really matters whether you get along with the teammate to your left and right.



“A rising tide lifts all boats. Focus on those that may need some extra help first. This way, you can come together as a team to overcome whatever common objectives you may have,” said Williams.



For Williams, the chances of ever playing on the iconic purple and gold basketball court was zero, until he attended the clinic.



“I’m not too tall and I’m not too good at basketball so my options of getting here were very slim. I’ve been watching basketball and playing basketball video games since I was a kid, so I was happy to get this opportunity,” he said.



Following the clinic, service members and their guests were invited to attend a Lakers game -- the atmosphere amongst the military members was one of gratitude and excitement.



“My son is a huge Lakers fan, so it was awesome to bring him to our first NBA game together,” said 1st Lt. Katelin Robinson. “Not only do I get to create these memories, but I get be the cool mom,” she added.



For more information on SBD 3 or LAAFB, please visit https://www.losangeles.spaceforce.mil/ or contact SBD 3 Public Affairs at SBD3.PA.Orgbox@spaceforce.mil.



Interested in community outreach opportunities with Guardians, Airmen, or the Los Angeles Air Force Base? You can reach out to SSC Public Affairs at sscpa.outreach@spaceforce.mil.

