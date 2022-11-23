Walter Reed National Military Medical Center gears up for American Red Cross in the National Capital Region Holidays for Heroes Program

In preparation for this year’s holiday season, on behalf of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), the American Red Cross of the National Capital Region (NCR) kicked off its annual Holidays for Heroes program.

The American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes of the NCR, formerly known as the Holiday Mail for Heroes program, is a long-running program centered around the holiday season, allowing donors from the local community and around the world a way to honor service members and veterans with donations, including holiday cards.

“We have evolved the program to support our local military and veterans year-round by collecting items to help support the needs of the community,” American Red Cross of the NCR shared on their website.

The American Red Cross of the NCR accepts all donations for service members and veterans in the region. Citing their website, “donated cards and personal messages are appreciated, collecting [specific] items, better serves the need of our local military and veteran community.”

What are the suggested donations?

Items recommended for donation include, but are not limited to, unopened/unwrapped toiletries, low-value gift cards to chain restaurants and entertainment, individually wrapped snacks and new clothing items.

Donations can be mailed to or dropped off in person at:

Attention: Holidays for Heroes

American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region

8550 Arlington Blvd.

Fairfax, VA 22031

Because of the influx of holiday cards, the American Red Cross of the NCR strongly encourages donating holiday cards to the local Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facility or state veterans home.

“This unique program has been updated in direct response from service members and their families in the Washington, D.C. area,” the website shared.

Additionally, donations of the suggested items listed above are accepted year-round, and donors can find a copy of the extended donations needs list by visiting walterreed.tricare.mil/Portals/126/Documents/Red-Cross_General-Donation-List.pdf.

WRNMMC cannot accept in-person or mail donations. To ensure donations are properly received and distributed, please either mail or drop off donations to the American Red Cross of the NCR who can also be reached at 703-584-8400. For more information, please visit: https://www.redcross.org/local/dc-va-md-de/about-us/our-work/holiday-mail-for-heroes.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2022 Date Posted: 11.23.2022 11:57 Story ID: 433902 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center gears up for American Red Cross in the National Capital Region Holidays for Heroes Program, by Vernishia Vaughn-Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.