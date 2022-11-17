PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in Washington

Two hundred undesignated Sailors earned a rating when the Bureau of Naval Personnel Fleet Engagement Team visited multiple installations in Washington state Nov. 17.



The Bupers Professional Apprenticeship Career Track team, consisting of enlisted community managers, rating specialists, and detailers, met with PACT Sailors from Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Naval Station Everett, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in what are known as “PACT Rodeos.” The FET coordinated with local command career counselors, ensuring eligible PACT Sailors were prepared and available to attend.



“The fleet engagement team is here to set Sailors up for success,” said Master Chief Avionics Technician Ryan Corcoran, enlisted community manager technical advisor. “It allows us to put them in front of a team, which gives the Sailor dedicated, face-to-face discussion with the community managers and the detailers.”



The team spoke with more than 220 Sailors over the four-day event, and 88 percent of Sailors picked up rates and are either getting orders to school or to their next command.



“I got to learn more about the PACT process and the behind the scenes we don’t normally see as a career counselor,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Emily Feldmann, command career counselor for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). “I’m happy with the outcome for Seaman Elioenai Davilarodriguez, he wanted machinist mate for a while and was able to get orders back near his home and on a ship he chose."



Command career counselors and command leadership were also key to the success of the five-day event.



“I got the rate I wanted, location I wanted, the type of ship I wanted— I got everything I wanted today,” said Davilarodriguez, who selected machinist mate with orders to the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile cruiser USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). “The team here today was very friendly and polite. The whole process was easier than I expected,” he said.



Sailors begin the rating designation process 12 months before their projected rotation date. From that point, they remain eligible until selected for a rate or until their anticipated end of active obligated service. While in the program, these Sailors gain beneficial on-the-job training at their duty stations.



“Every Sailor that we see during these events has their whole career in front of them,” said Capt. Raymond Sudduth, director, Enlisted Community Management. “This is the best place for them to be, it’s a rare opportunity to have a face-to-face with detailers and ECMs.”



Fleet Engagement Team visits promote greater transparency of the process of Sailors picking orders, as well as providing hands-on training for career counselors and PACT Sailors alike. The team anticipates conducting more visits to fleet concentration areas.



”These trips are so important because we are building that trust between our fleet Sailors and our Millington team,” added Sudduth. “This is how we succeed.”



PACT Sailors interested in expanding their available conversion opportunities should contact their command career counselor for information about additional Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery testing opportunities.



For more information on Bupers PACT, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Shore-Special/PACT/



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 11.23.2022 11:53 Story ID: 433899 Location: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in Washington, by PO2 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.