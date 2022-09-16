Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2022) — Sailors and civilian employees assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2022) — Sailors and civilian employees assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during a ceremony hosted by CFAY’s multicultural committee in the command auditorium. The event featured displays highlighting the contributions of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history and cultural dishes served to attendees. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The history of the Navy is filled with stories of valor from people of all races and nationalities. This month onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), we remember the Hispanic Sailors who have served in the U.S. Navy.

Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon B. Johnson. The observance has expanded to cover 30-daysfrom Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, as the dates coincide with the independence celebration of several Latin American countries including, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.

Throughout the Navy’s history, Hispanic service members have made many notable contributions that further acknowledge the diversity within our armed forces. Service members like Adm. David Farragut, a naval flag officer of Spanish descent who served his nation for 59 years, is known for his order, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” during the Civil War battle of Mobile Bay. Sergeant Rafael Peralta, a United States Marine killed in combat and Navy Cross recipient,

Another such service member is Rear Adm. Christina Alvarado. She was the first nurse to command Navy Expeditionary Medical Facility Dallas One. Alvarado said, "I was the first nurse and one of the first women to ever command that unit. Together, we stood up the first Reserve Expeditionary Medical Unit.” Alvarado began in the Navy reserves before being called to active duty for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. She was known for often crediting her achievements in the military to her family, especially her grandmother, who became one of the first women to work as a Congressional staff member in the 1940s.

Hispanic Americans have served the nation proudly and bravely, as evidenced by these historical Sailors and thousands more. Today, Hispanic Sailors make up over 15 percent of the fleet. The Navy is strengthened by diversity, and with each respective heritage month that’s observed by CFAY and the rest of the fleet, highlighting the contributions of diverse Sailors throughout history reminds us of that.

