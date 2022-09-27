DCMA, Germany host annual conference

Courtesy Photo | About 100 representatives from 20 countries met recently in Garmisch-Partenkirchen,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | About 100 representatives from 20 countries met recently in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for the annual Host Nation Conference, cohosted by the Defense Contract Management Agency and the German Federal Ministry of Defence. The group discussed the 21 existing quality assurance agreements and five contract auditing agreements DCMA uses to exchange services with ally nations, and to effectively deliver equipment and products to partner defense organizations. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – The Defense Contract Management Agency’s International Command has long fostered acquisition and contract administration agreements between the United States and partnering nations. Quality assurance and contracting representatives from defense organizations around the world gathered recently in this picturesque Bavarian town to celebrate these agreements at the annual Host Nation Conference.



“For more than 20 years we’ve gathered for this forum, to rededicate ourselves to enduring partnerships that help us provide the best equipment and goods for our respective national defense efforts,” said Navy Capt. Nick Russo, DCMA International commander. “By working together here, we build upon the broader efforts of international cooperation and shared vision championed by our leaders.”



Against a backdrop of Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, about 100 representatives from 20 countries met for the conference, once again cohosted by the German Federal Ministry of Defence. Together they recommitted themselves to the 21 existing quality assurance agreements and five contract auditing agreements DCMA uses to exchange services with ally nations, and to effectively deliver equipment and products to partner defense organizations.



Russo thanked the German government for hosting the event for the third time in four years, and welcomed representatives from Japan to their first conference.



“Our first two defense priorities are to defend ourselves, and to deter strategic attacks against the U.S., our allies and partners,” concluded Russo, referring to the U.S. National Defense Strategy. “Through the partnerships represented in this room, we are helping to deter conflict. We build trust and friendship, just as we work to build common platforms and equipment that ensure our safety.”