Holloman’s 3rd Quarterly Awards

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Team Holloman 3rd quarter award winners were recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, 49th Wing command chief, in a ceremony, Nov. 21.

    The winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance during the period of July to September 2022.

    Congratulations to the 49th Wing’s 3rd quarter award winners:

    Airman of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Elmer Almonte-Bittar, 49th Comptroller Squadron

    Non-commissioned Officer of the Quarter:
    Tech. Sgt. Damon Becenti II, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Quarter:
    Senior Master Sgt. Jose Sanchez, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:
    Capt. Miranda Moorman, 49th Wing Legal

    Field Grade Office of the Quarter:
    Maj. Lee Todd, 16th Training Squadron

    Civilian Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Joshua Robinson, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Jacob Freeman, 49th Contracting Squadron

    Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Douglas Crawford, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Theresa Granados, 49th Comptroller Squadron

    Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
    Angel Crawford, 49th Contracting Squadron

    Honor Guardsman of the Quarter:
    Tech. Sgt. Trevor Williams, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Volunteer of the Quarter:
    Senior Airman Sydney Thomas, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:
    Maj. Sean Robere, 311th Fighter Squadron

    “49er” of the Quarter:
    Airman 1st Class Martin Dyogi, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Key Spouse of the Quarter:
    Mr. Ricky Trujillo-Ikerd

    Small Unit of the Quarter:
    49th Contracting Squadron

    Large Unit of the Quarter:
    49th Operational Medicine Readiness Squadron

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 11.22.2022 14:14
    Story ID: 433801
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman’s 3rd Quarterly Awards, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

