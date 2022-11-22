Team Holloman 3rd quarter award winners were recognized by U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, 49th Wing command chief, in a ceremony, Nov. 21.
The winners were selected based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance during the period of July to September 2022.
Congratulations to the 49th Wing’s 3rd quarter award winners:
Airman of the Quarter:
Senior Airman Elmer Almonte-Bittar, 49th Comptroller Squadron
Non-commissioned Officer of the Quarter:
Tech. Sgt. Damon Becenti II, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Quarter:
Senior Master Sgt. Jose Sanchez, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:
Capt. Miranda Moorman, 49th Wing Legal
Field Grade Office of the Quarter:
Maj. Lee Todd, 16th Training Squadron
Civilian Category I (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
Joshua Robinson, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
Jacob Freeman, 49th Contracting Squadron
Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
Douglas Crawford, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Quarter:
Theresa Granados, 49th Comptroller Squadron
Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:
Angel Crawford, 49th Contracting Squadron
Honor Guardsman of the Quarter:
Tech. Sgt. Trevor Williams, 49th Force Support Squadron
Volunteer of the Quarter:
Senior Airman Sydney Thomas, 54th Operations Support Squadron
Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:
Maj. Sean Robere, 311th Fighter Squadron
“49er” of the Quarter:
Airman 1st Class Martin Dyogi, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron
Key Spouse of the Quarter:
Mr. Ricky Trujillo-Ikerd
Small Unit of the Quarter:
49th Contracting Squadron
Large Unit of the Quarter:
49th Operational Medicine Readiness Squadron
This work, Holloman’s 3rd Quarterly Awards, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
