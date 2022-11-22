Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of South Carolina salutes the troops

    FORT JACKSON , SC, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson participated in the University of South Carolina’s salute to service football game, Nov. 19 with trainees holding American, state and territorial flags; the 282nd Army Band playing patriotic music with the South Carolina Marching Band; a rifle salute team fired a volley; and Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly administered the Oath of Enlistment to ROTC cadets, future and reenlisting Soldiers.

