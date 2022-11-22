University of South Carolina salutes the troops

Fort Jackson participated in the University of South Carolina’s salute to service football game, Nov. 19 with trainees holding American, state and territorial flags; the 282nd Army Band playing patriotic music with the South Carolina Marching Band; a rifle salute team fired a volley; and Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly administered the Oath of Enlistment to ROTC cadets, future and reenlisting Soldiers.
