In the center of the melting pot: 386 AEW holds event celebrating global diversity

Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and coalition partners came together for an event celebrating cultural diversity at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 16, 2022.



Representatives from Canada, Cameroon, Italy, Ghana, Kuwait, India, Vietnam and the United States each shared their heritage and culture amongst each other. Additionally, the members shared in discussion and food representative of their country.



It’s this very diversity and heritage each individual brings to the team that ensures the 386th AEW continues to be the gateway to the Middle East.



“It’s this diversity of thought and our experiences that makes us a strong team,” said Col. George Buch Jr., 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “When we're open minded and work together, we're stronger as a human race. We want peace and stability everywhere we go–events like this increase our ability to be successful on this endeavor.”



With coalition partners all across the world stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base, the 386th AEW chaplain team seized the opportunity to bring Marauders and coalition partners together in an open forum setting. This event acted like a melting pot of cultural education for the installation.



“It is challenging to sit and ask people, ‘Hey, what is important about your country? What makes your country great?’ but if you bring people together who are each willing to share that perspective, I think it is easier for people,” said Capt. John Appiah, 386th AEW chaplain.



Knowing each person’s cultural background and diversity makes for a stronger team–one that can execute the mission like champions. At the end of the day, all it takes is one conversation to share different cultures and be closer to home.



“I think it’s very important to learn about everybody’s culture,” said Mohammad Khalifah Mohammad Almeteib, a local consultant and teacher who spoke on Kuwait’s culture. “You don’t learn until you talk to the people themselves.”

