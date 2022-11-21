Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Native American...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Native American Heritage Month Observance in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Wisconsin Dells Singers of the Ho-Chunk Nation performed traditional Native music and dances in their regalia for dozens of Fort McCoy community members during the event. November is Native American Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. (U.S, Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2022 Fort McCoy Native American Heritage Month Observance Nov. 17, 2022, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Wisconsin Dells Singers of the Ho-Chunk Nation performed traditional Native music and dances in their regalia for dozens of Fort McCoy community members during the event.



November is Native American Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.



The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.