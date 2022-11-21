Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance, Part I

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A member of the Wisconsin Dells Singers of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin performs...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Wisconsin Dells Singers of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin perform during the 2022 Fort McCoy Native American Heritage Month Observance in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Singers performed traditional Native music and dances in their regalia for dozens of Fort McCoy community members.

    November is Native American Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

    The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 14:18
    Story ID: 433694
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Native American Heritage Month Observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Native American Heritage Month
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Dells Singers
    celebrating Native American Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT