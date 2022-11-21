Ready for the holidays? The commissary is with low prices featured in DeCA’s Nov. 21 - Dec. 4 regional sales flyers

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Nov. 21 – Dec. 4, offers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Nov. 21 – Dec. 4, offers customers even greater ways to save as they prepare for their holiday meals. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer (fhttps://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) or Nov. 21 – Dec. 4, offers customers even greater ways to save as they prepare for their holiday meals.



Breaking news: Patrons can now download a mobile app to access the Defense Commissary Agency’s website programs such as Commissary CLICK2GO online payment and curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download via the Google Play and IOS app stores for Android and Apple devices, respectively.



For the holidays, commissaries continue to promote significant savings on whole frozen turkeys for just $.68/lb. on select brands through Dec. 31. Availability and brands will vary by location.



Commissaries are also bringing even more savings for customers through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program. YES! offers extra savings and value on the products customers buy the most. In this edition, you will see a page with YES! items. Just look for the orange YES! shelf label.



Customers can also add savings beyond already low commissary prices by becoming a Savvy Shopper; see the sales flyer for details.



A dinner to change it up is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) Easy Unrolled Stuffed Cabbage Skillet Dinner (https://www.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2022-10/pumpkin-waffles-and-chicken-dinner.pdf). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



Continue your journey to savings with the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $40 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “Back to School/Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” (https://www.boxtops4education.com/) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Honoring Veterans.” Through Dec. 4, MyMilitarySavings.com is hosting the “Honoring Veterans” Sweepstakes, where shoppers can enter the sweepstakes with an in-store QR code or at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards.

Additionally, a $1,000 charitable donation will be given to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that supports military families. No purchase necessary.



• “Quaker Oats Super Bowl LVII Tickets.” Through Dec. 7, customers can enter their Quaker Oats UPC Code from a participating product for a daily chance to win tickets to NFL games. For more information, go to the website at https://www.quakersuperfan.com/home. No purchase necessary.



• “Purina PCS with Pets.” Purina wants to give back to active duty military pet owners. PCS with Pets is a communication and information portal committed to educating and assisting active duty military family pet owners navigating the complex logistic and financial challenges of the military PCS process. Sign up today and join this community forum to talk to others about their PCS process at https://www.militarypetpcs.com/sign-in. Also, enter the monthly sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 toward your pet travel fees, plus 10 patrons have the opportunity to win a travel pet bag at https://www.militarypetpcs.com/contests. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club.” Please join the Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club if you have a dog or cat at https://www.militarypetclub.com/. During November, patrons have a chance to win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. Two winners will be chosen. To enter go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Please join the Purina Military Cat Club if you own a cat at https://www.militarycatclub.com. During November, four patrons have the chance to win a Cat Scratcher Lounge.

Sales flyers offer promotional savings on certain fresh produce, meat and other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are reminded to check sales flyers specific to their region for discounted pricing.

