AO2 Greene Recruiter in the Spotlight

Everyone, this is Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class (SW) Madison Greene, a native of Morristown,Tn.



AO2 Greene comes from a small town in East Tennessee and didn't have a plan after graduating high school. Her dad told her that he would pay for her college, but AO2 wanted to do it herself and server her country, that's when she enlisted into the Navy in 2017.



Prior to being a recruiter in NTAG Nashville's Division 2, she came from aircraft carriers USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), home ported in Norfolk, Va., and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), home ported in Yokosuka, Jp. At 18 she graduated bootcamp in Great Lakes, Il., and then spent the next 3 years in her life in Yokosuka, Jp onboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and stated she had the best time of her life in Japan. After her 3 year tour, she made rank and left as AO2 and transferred to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), home ported in Norfolk, Va. to finish her sea time.



When up for orders, AO2 wanted to come to recruiting. She wanted to make a difference in the recruiting field and be better than the Navy recruiters she had when she enlisted in the Navy.



AO2 checked into Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville in February 2022 and hit the ground running. She realized that she had the perfect, yet effective tool, that can help her in recruiting. She said, "I have the gift of gab," meaning she can talk to anyone and carry a conversation. One thing about recruiting is being an effective communicator. In 9 months, AO2 has recruited 17 Sailors into the Navy. She prides herself in her work ethic and in her commands mission.



As AO2 completes her tour at NTAG Nashville, she's uncertain if she wants to stay active duty Navy, but she does think about going into the reserves or getting out completely and completing her college degree. But her short term goal at her office is to gain her LPO qualification and then take over and manage her own recruiting office.



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Nashville on Facebook – NTAG Nashville.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2022 Date Posted: 11.21.2022 13:26 Story ID: 433654 Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Hometown: MORRISTOWN, TN, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AO2 Greene Recruiter in the Spotlight, by PO1 Nicolas Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.