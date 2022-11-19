First Infantry Division’s Finance Unit transfers authority to 82nd Airborne's Finance Battalion in Kuwait

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait, -- A Transfer of Authority ceremony took place between the 9th Financial Management Support Unit, Task Force Wildcards, and the 82nd Finance Battalion, Task Force Diamond, on Nov. 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.



The ceremony that took place in the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Theatre here signified the end of the duties and responsibilities of Task Force Wildcards, commanded by U.S. Army Maj. James Lemley, and the assumption of those duties and responsibilities by Task Force Diamond, commanded by Lt. Col. Adrian Plater.



Col. Seth Morgulas, commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade conducted the transfer of authority ceremony.



Morgulas took the time to highlight that finance is one of those things we often take for granted until we need money or until we don’t get paid. He also reminded everyone of the accomplishments and responsibilities of the 9th Financial Management Support Unit, or FMSU.



“In the last nine months the 9th FMSU collected over $114 million and disbursed nearly $1 billion including electronic funds transfers and certified over $700 million in commercial vendor pay,” he said.



The 9th FMSU also implemented the EagleCash Smart Card which can provide for all a service member’s financial needs, as an alternative to cash, Debit cards, credit cards, and checks, when in a deployed location.



Morgulas said that the Soldiers of the 9th FMSU accomplished much and maintained the status quo of financial management excellence throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility and expressed that he was proud of them and all they have accomplished and told them they should be proud of themselves.



He wished them the best of luck in their next mission and future assignments, and safe travels back to their home station.



The 9th FMSU signaled their transfer of authority by neatly and securely rolling their guidon, known as the colors, and placed it in its case.



Capt. Danny Bungcayao, the command representative of the 9th FMSU, spoke about the dedication of his team and their ability to respond to operations in various locations regardless of the small size of the unit.



He said that the team went above and beyond to ensure operations were completed with the utmost accuracy, professionalism and effectiveness.



Bungcayao named every section and leader by name, regardless of rank, and made special mention of his junior enlisted Soldiers who stepped up and volunteered to take on duties above their station.



Morgulas and Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss with Task Force Hellfighter presented gifts to Bungcayao and Sgt. First Class Ivan Deoliveria, who received them on behalf of the outgoing 9th FMSU.



Maj. Lemley could not attend but Morgulas wished him the best also. He thanked Lemley for his exceptional leadership the last nine months, as well as Lemley’s dedication and stewardship of government resources, and his care for the soldiers assigned to the 9th.



The 82nd Finance Battalion, or FI BN, uncased their colors after the 9th FMSU cased theirs.



Morgulas welcomed the 82nd FI BN to the team. He said that he looked forward to working with them over the next nine months.



“The next month will be challenging but rewarding for all of the Soldiers of the 82nd,” he said.



Lt. Col. Adrian Plater, the commanding officer of the 82nd FI BN, thanked the leaders of the higher echelons for the opportunity and said that he, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Boynton, his senior enlisted advisor, and all the Soldiers of Task Force Diamond are ready to provide the support necessary and handle the responsibilities placed upon them.



The ceremony closed with a benediction delivered by Chaplain Maj. Robert Volk with the 369th Sustainment Brigade’s unit ministry team, followed by the Army Song.



For more information on EagleCash please visit https://www.fiscal.treasury.gov/eaglecash/

