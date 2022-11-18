WRNMMC health care team recognize International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and provides resources

Photo By Vernishia Vaughn-Lucas | Graphic of Survivor of Suicide Loss Day. Created by DHA This year, International...... read more read more Photo By Vernishia Vaughn-Lucas | Graphic of Survivor of Suicide Loss Day. Created by DHA This year, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday, November 19. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, sometimes referred to as Survivor Day, always falls on the Saturday before Thanksgiving (United States). The annual event is meant to be a day of healing, encouraging those bereaved by suicide to connect with others, share their stories and seek support. About International Suicide Survivor Loss Day In 1999, Senator Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide, introduced a resolution to the United States Senate, leading to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors. see less | View Image Page

This year, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday, November 19. The annual event is a day of healing, encouraging those bereaved by suicide to connect with others, share their stories and seek support.



International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, sometimes referred to as Survivor Day, always falls on the Saturday before Thanksgiving (United States), and although there are no planned events happening at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Dr. Erica Jarrett, service chief for WRNMMC’s Health Psychology Services, says the medical facility’s resources are plenty.



“Health Psychology Services in some form or fashion provides services and resources for an individual in need,” shared Jarrett. “Additionally, active duty service members can be seen and receive support at the adult outpatient clinic.”



Veterans and other beneficiaries who are not active duty service members can be seen by behavioral health providers who are integrated into the primary care setting. With TRICARE, they can also utilize TRICARE mental health resources in the community. Other resources available to active duty and other beneficiaries include Military One Source and individual or group-based counseling with chaplains.



Jarrett says along with the resources mentioned, the Maryland Department of Health has information under the topic “Healing After a Suicide Loss,” for suicide loss survivors that can be found at health.maryland.gov.



The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is another recommendation from Jarrett, saying they offer several ways for survivors of suicide to connect with others and find support during their grieving. These include individual support through healing conversations, connection to local support groups, information on self-care, and ways to honor loved ones.



“The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also shares information on events and how to participate in them locally or around the world,” said Jarrett. “Local chapter information can also be found on the website.”



Resources are plenty for suicide loss survivors, but what about for those who want to communicate but fear saying the wrong thing?



“Communicating with survivors is another important piece when it comes to supporting suicide loss survivors,” Jarrett shared. “Like grief, communicating the right words looks different for everyone.”



Jarrett went on to reference AFSB’s “How to Talk to a Suicide Loss Survivor,” linked on their website where they share helpful tips on how to navigate conversations with suicide loss survivors in a kind, thoughtful, and responsible way.



Suicide prevention is an important component of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. It is an opportunity to share information about suicide prevention. Suicide prevention education and awareness involves recognizing the signs in loved ones and getting them to the help and resources before it’s too late.



WRNMMC’s commitment to providing world-class health care to the nation’s fighting forces, retirees and their families, means continuously recognizing and providing the different types of support that suicide loss survivors need whether internal or external, not just for one day, but year-round.



WRNMMC Suicide Prevention Resources (not all inclusive)

Military Crisis Hotline: 800-273-8255 and Press 1

Military Crisis Confidential Chat: Text to 838255 (confidential within limits of the law)

Employee Assistance Program National Service Center (For Civilians Only): 1-800-222-0364 to speak with an EAP counselor 24/7.

Navy Personnel Command's 21st Century Sailor Suicide Prevention program: www.suicide.navy.mil

Defense Suicide Prevention Office: www.dspo.mil

Military OneSource: www.militaryonesource.mil

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Suicide Prevention Resource Center: www.sprc.org



