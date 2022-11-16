Responding correctly with compassion

Photo By Ryan White | Military and civilian members of the Idaho National Guard listen to a presentation at...... read more read more Photo By Ryan White | Military and civilian members of the Idaho National Guard listen to a presentation at the Sexual Assault and Interpersonal Relationship Violence Prevention and Response Education Day, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Nov. 16, 2022. Sexual Assault and Interpersonal Relationship Violence Prevention and Response Education Day training focused on responding to sexual assault and domestic violence cases in Ada County, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White) see less | View Image Page

The Idaho National Guard hosted the Sexual Assault and Interpersonal Relationship Violence Prevention and Response Education Day, Nov. 16, 2022, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho.



The event provided victim advocates, mental health professionals, military leadership, and first responders with information and instruction on initial law enforcement dispatch, medical care, navigating the judicial process, trauma-informed mental health treatment, and the ethics for sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR) professionals.



“It is critical to be armed with the information to respond safely and appropriately because anyone could find themselves in some form of response roll to sexual assault or domestic violence at any point in time,” said Amanda Nowak, LCSW, SAPR with the Idaho Air National Guard.



The Idaho National Guard partnered with Boise Police Department, Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and Faces of Hope, St. Luke’s Health System, to provide attendees with perspectives from local subject matter experts.



For more information regarding sexual assault and/or domestic violence prevention and response, Idaho National Guard members can contact their respective SAPR office at 208-954-3369 (Air) or 208-447-6166 (Army). Additional resources can be found at Faces of Hope 208-577-4400 or Nampa Family Justice Center 208-475-5700.