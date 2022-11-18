Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New comfort station should be ready for Pine View Campground guests in 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work on a new comfort station at Pine View Campground in the Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy has continued into November mainly on interior work, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) officials said.

    Work on the project started in early spring 2022, said DPW Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson.

    “The project consists of constructing a new 1,500-square-foot comfort station similar to the other recently completed facility at Pine View Campground, and it includes men’s and women’s restrooms and showers areas as well as a fish cleaning station.”

    The contractor for the project is MDM Construction, which is headquartered in Rockford, Ill. The contract amount to build the station is $475,736.

    DPW General Engineer Gareth Ferguson said in early November the contractor is completing finishing work on the interior to include tiling, wall finishes, installing countertops, and installing sinks and toilets.

    “I don’t have firm date on completion yet as some portions of the HVAC system are not yet delivered and possibly still on backorder,” Ferguson said Nov. 9. Regardless, the station is close to being completed and should be fully ready by 2023.

    “The new station will make that side of the lake more attractive to guests and more efficient for everyone,” said Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). “We’re looking forward to having it available for our guests when the campground sites reopen in spring 2023.”

    Pine View Recreation Area, which is managed by DFMWR, includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    The campground reservation office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the winter. To reserve a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
